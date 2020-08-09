Government will fight for rightful share of Krishna water, asserts KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said that in spite of good relations with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government would fight for the rightful share of Krishna water and for that a Special Leave Petition is already filed in the Supreme Court.

The TRS president was answering questions of citizens on Twitter Live on Sunday. One of the Twitter users what is his stand on the Pothireddypadu and to this Rao replied, "We will fight for our rightful share of Krishna waters. Already an SLP has been filed in the Supreme Court by the Telangana government."

Many had questions on the Health department and huge bills of private hospitals. On overcharging by private hospitals, Rao said that already action was taken against some hospitals which were charging exorbitantly and added if needed action would be taken on others. He said that the government hospitals are providing better services and even providing better medical facilities to patients who were denied treatment by the private hospitals.

Talking on testing being done in Telangana, Rao said that corona tests were carried out in 1200 centres and every day 23,000 tests are being done in the State. He assured that the number of tests would go to 40,000 tests per day in the coming days.

The recovery rate of the patients is 72 per cent and people should recognise the services provided by the government hospitals not just the negative publicity about the hospitals, Rao said, adding thousands of patients have recovered.

He said that there is no need for further strengthening of the health sector because the coronavirus is not limited to the State but it is spread across the world. Talking on the steps taken up by government on health sector, Rao said after the formation of Telangana five medical colleges were opened, the mortality of mothers and children have come down, ICU units started in all hospitals etc.

Responding to a question, Rao said that the State has a better scheme than Aayushman Bharat of the Centre and the Central scheme was inspired by Aarogyasri. He called upon people to fight the coronavirus and avoid discrimination against patients.

Replying to a question on starting of Metro Rail and MMTS, Rao said that the government is waiting for directions from the Centre. He asked Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to look into the issue of operating buses to neighbouring States.

One of the users asked about the contribution of Telangana to Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Rao said, "We will pray and hope for Ram Rajya where people of all faiths, castes and classes will be respected and treated equally as enshrined in the Constitution of our great country."

The TRS leader asked his ministers to look into the issues raised by the people on twitter live. When one of the users said the Minister had time to wish on birthdays, marriages, griefs...and does not respond on the UG and PG examinations, Rao asked the Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to look into the issue.