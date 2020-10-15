Government will purchase damaged grains, assures Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Kamareddy: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy assured said that steps would be taken to procure damaged and discoloured grains by incessant rains after consulting the FCI. He also stated of setting up purchase centres.



Zilla Parishad general body meeting was held at ESR Garden in Kamareddy headquarters on Thursday under the chairmanship of ZP Chairman Dafedar Shobha, in which R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan and District Collector Dr A Sharath participated.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Prashanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had so far sanctioned Rs 120 crore for various development programmes in the district and the district administration has been working towards resolving the problems of the people as soon as possible.

As many as six cotton purchase centres have been set up in the district and more will be opened if required. Also, soybean centres would be set up wherever needed, he added.

The Minister alleged that the BJP-led Central government was conspiring to hand over agriculture to corporate organisations on the pretext that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country. Narendra Modi government was working to hand over farmers' lands to corporate powers to defraud the farmers, he alleged. Pointing out that the BJP was inviting corporate organisation with a red carpet to exploit farmers, he urged the ZP to take a resolution protesting the anti-farmer policies pursued by the Central government.

ZP Chairman Dafedar Shobha opposed the power draft bill drafted by the Central government, new Agricultural Market Act and agricultural bills. She said the BJP's electricity reform will lead to compulsory installation of electricity meters at farms, which increases pressure on farmers to pay their electricity bills. The ZP chairperson said the Central government was thinking of inflating costs and hurting farmers financially and farmers would be severely affected by these policies.