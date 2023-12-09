Governor administers oath to Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem Speaker

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to senior most MLA in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi as Protem Speaker at a simple function today at Raj bhavan.

Protem Speaker will administer oath to all the newly elected MLAs of third Telangana Assembly from 11 am onwards in the house.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, former Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and other senior leaders attended the programme.



