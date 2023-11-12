Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

In a message, the Governor said, “This festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil. I am sure occasions like this will inspire us to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevails.” She appealed to all to buy the local products to celebrate this festival to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The Chief Minister said that the Diwali festival, which has a special importance in the Hindu culture, is a symbol of victory of good over evil and brings light in the lives by removing darkness.

“The lights of the lamps, which are the symbol of life, removes the ignorance in us, ignites consciousness and inspires us to take a step forward with renewed vigour. Life will be clearer when ‘inner flame’ ignites in us.” The CM called upon people to celebrate the festival of lights with enthusiasm by bursting firecrackers in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.