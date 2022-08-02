Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorts citizens to hoist National Flag atop their homes from Aug 13 to 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a fervent appeal for the grand celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75 years of Independence. The governor exhorted people to hoist the National Flag atop their homes from August 13 to 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, as a symbol of our patriotism.

While speaking at the Raj Bhavan School, Tamilisai distributed 75 National Flags to as many students and also handed over five notebooks each to all the students.

"We must celebrate the 75 years of Independence with great pride, honour, and happiness. Ours is the largest democracy in the world and we must take pride in it," said the governor.

The Governor also appealed people to post the National Flag as their profile pic on their social media platforms.

She stated that as part of the 75 years of Independence, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana, will organise 75 medical camps and an equal number of blood donation camps in the State.

Similarly, online competitions will also be conducted for students and prizes will be given to 75 students. Earlier, the Governor visited the classrooms in the Raj Bhavan school and greeted and interacted with the students, who were visibly joyous to interact with the Governor.