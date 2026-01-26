Governor extends R-Day greetings, lauds Telangana Rising–2047 Vision

Hyderabad: GovernorJishnu Dev Varma on Sunday extended warm Republic Day greetings to the people on the eve of the 77th Republic Day and paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the country’s Independence.

Recalling Telangana’s unique history, the Governor said the region followed a different course even after Independence, as Nizam’s rule continued until the people of Telangana rose in a heroic struggle. He noted that democracy was ushered in on September 17, 1948, following the overthrow of the monarchy, and said the present people’s government is commemorating the historic occasion in a befitting manner.

The Governor said the people’s government formed in Telangana two years ago under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has delivered people-centric governance and achieved notable successes within a short span. Marking two years in office, the government has unveiled the Telangana Rising–2047 Vision Policy, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

He said the policy aims to build a three trillion-dollar economy in Telangana and contribute significantly to India’s goal of achieving a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of Independence. Describing the vision document as comprehensive, the Governor said it provides a coordinated roadmap for development across all government departments.

Referring to the Telangana Rising Global Summit–2025 held last month at Bharat Future City, the Governor said the event attracted thousands of global delegates and resulted in agreements worth over Rs 5 lakh crore with the State Government, holding the promise of large-scale employment generation.

He further noted that the State has adopted a three-tier development strategy comprising the core urban economy of Hyderabad, the peri-urban economy around the Outer Ring Road, and the rural and agricultural economy beyond the proposed Regional Ring Road, with efforts underway for its implementation across sectors.

Highlighting social empowerment initiatives, the Governor said Telangana has emerged as a role model by undertaking the classification of SC sub-castes and conducting a comprehensive statewide survey covering social, economic, educational, political, and employment indicators. He said these efforts have laid a strong foundation for a Backward Classes census aimed at empowering weaker sections.

In his Republic Day message, the Governor recalled India’s freedom struggle against nearly 200 years of British rule, led by Mahatma Gandhi through non-violence. He said Republic Day symbolises the adoption of the Constitution and upholds the core values of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, and secularism.

Calling upon citizens to safeguard the constitutional spirit and democratic ideals, the Governor reiterated Republic Day greetings and wished the State and the nation continued peace, prosperity, and progress.