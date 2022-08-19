Governor greets people on Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday extended her heartiest wishes and greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

"Lord Sri Krishna emphasises on the importance of performing one's bounden duty without any expectation and leaving the results to the almighty. The immortal teachings of Lord Sri Krishna stood the test of time," the Governor said in her message.

The Governor said that Sri Krishna's teachings inspired many generations and are still relevant and guide us to perform our duty with honesty, sincerity, devotion and with detachment.

"May we all follow the path of virtue and righteousness shown by Lord Sri Krishna and serve society with selflessness. I convey my best wishes and greetings to one and all, on this auspicious occasion and wish that peace, progress and prosperity, bonds of brotherhood, amity and harmony would further strengthen in the State," the Governor said.