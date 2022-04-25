Governor nominated; elected bodies should take centre-stage: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday targeted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, stating that her post was nominated and that democratically elected institutions should always take centre-stage.

Reacting to a question of breach of protocol during the Governor's visit to districts. he said, "Where is the protocol breach? You cannot be both- a Telangana BJP leader and Governor at the same time. What would you do if a Governor says 'if she holds a file with her for 15 days, the government will fall? If the Governor indulges in a political speech and if she says I could have dethroned the government, what does this mean," asked Rao. "The Governor's is not an elected post; she is nominated by the Central government", he added. Rao said on the occasion of Republic Day, the Governor read a speech which was not recommended by the Council of Ministers. In her speech she had said that PM Modi gave medical colleges to Telangana.

"I want to ask where the medical college is? The BJP leaders talk of insulting a woman Governor. Why does the West Bengal woman Chief Minister get flagged by the Governor there? Why take recourse? Respect is two ways," said Rao, adding the Raj Bhavan doors were open only to some people. KTR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi once recommended making a non-political leader as Governor. "He does not practice what he preaches". When asked about the morphed photos of the Governor, the TRS leader questioned can the Chief Minister be abused? "Everyone should be respected but respect should be two-ways. The Congress chief and the BJP chief... if they refrain, they will be doing a great service for themselves and to the tone and tenure of politics," said Rao.

