Governor on 2-day visit to tribal habitations in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit remote tribal habitations of Pusukunta and other places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday and Tuesday.

As part of her pilot project aimed at improving the nutritional status of people belonging to the primitive tribal groups, the Governor will launch a series of initiatives at Pusukunta and Gogulapudi, the two adopted tribal habitations of the Kondareddi tribe.

On Monday, the Governor will attend the traditional coronation ceremony of Lord Rama at Sri Sitaramachandra Swami temple at Bhadrachalam. Later on the same day, she will attend the traditional Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony of tribal women organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashramam at a private function hall in Bhadrachalam.

The Governor will also visit the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Blood Bank and will review the functioning of IRCS' Bhadradri Kothagudem district branch. On the same day, she will also visit the Jagadambasahita Jayalingeshwara Swami temple at Nacharam village of Dammaipet mandal and will offer prayers.

On the second day of her tour, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit Pusukunta Kondareddi tribal habitations in the district and will interact with the tribal people of Pusukunta and Gogulapudi habitations to know their issues first hand and will take a series of initiatives to address them. Later, the Governor will visit the Heavy Water Plant at the Manuguru.