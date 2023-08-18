  • Menu
Governor serious on police assault on Tribal women in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, deeply anguished upon learning about the alleged abuse and assault of Lambada tribal women at a police station in Rachakonda Commissionarate limits on August 15 through media reports.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, deeply anguished upon learning about the alleged abuse and assault of Lambada tribal women at a police station in Rachakonda Commissionarate limits on August 15 through media reports. She called for a detailed report on the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours.

Furthermore, the Governor has directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy District branch, to visit the victim's house and provide all necessary support she requires immediately.

