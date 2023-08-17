Live
Governor should immediately approve TSRTC merger bill, demands TSRTCMU
Hyderabad: TSRTCMU president Thomas Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Governor immediately approve the bill of the merger of the corporation. Speaking to media persons, he said the bill was pending with the Governor after its unanimous approval by the State assembly recently.
He warned that they would once again hold protests in front of Raj Bhavan If the Governor kept the bill pending.
Reddy said they submitted a detailed report to the State government on the status of the corporation and added that all the RTC workers should get salaries on par with all State government employees. He demanded that the State government recognise the RTC workers as the employees of the State government from this month only and added that justice should be done to all the workers on the basis of their cadres.