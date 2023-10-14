Governor Tamilisai and CM KCR greet on Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the womenfolk on Bathukamma festival which begins from Saturday.

In a message, the Governor said that “Bathukamma is a very special festival associated with mother nature and essentially is a celebration of life by women of Telangana. The colourful seasonal wild flowers used to prepare the idols of Bathukamma do have the medicinal properties to cleanse the water bodies filled to the brim with the copious rains during the season”.

She said that Bathukamma marks the re-union of families and visits of daughters of the soil to celebrate the nine-day long festival.

KCR said that the festival of flowers – Bathukamma is a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect and the existence of unique culture.

He said that the government accorded great respect to the Telangana culture and traditions by celebrating Bathukamma as a State festival. Telangana will be filled with joy by women participating in the celebrations with gusto for nine days from the first day of Engilipula Bathukamma to Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of the festival.

The CM said that a slew of schemes which have been implemented by the State government for the development of women’s welfare have already set an example for the country by promoting women empowerment.