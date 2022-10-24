Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Diwali greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Diwali festival.

While the Governor said the festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil and called upon the people to buy local products to bring light in the lives of indigenous manufacturers, Chief Minister extended his greetings to the entire country.

KCR who is also the president of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi said the people of the country celebrate Diwali, as a symbol of victory of good over evil. The Chief Minister said Diwali teaches us the philosophy of getting rid of ignorance and spread the light of knowledge.