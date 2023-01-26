Governor Tamilisai playing spoilsport by putting Bills on hold, says BRS

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was creating hurdles in government activities by not approving its Bills.

Addressing a press conference at the BRSLP office here, along with MLCs Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and Y Mallesham, Rythu Bandhu samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the Republic Day celebrations would be held as per rules. He said no other institution was bigger than the office of Raj Bhavan, where R-Day celebrations can be taken up.

Replying to a question on allegations that the State government not supporting the R-Day celebration, Reddy said it was Governor Tamilisai, who was creating hurdles for government by not approving Bills sent to her.

The BRS leader said the Governor kept important Bill pertaining to employment in universities. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is outmost patient with regard to the Governor as he has not uttered a word against her.

In the evening Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said there was no politics in the R-Day celebrations; the government would celebrate as per rules. He questioned as to why the BJP leaders were making hue and cry over the celebrations in Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the BRS leaders condemned the comments of chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy suggesting imposition of income tax on farmers. They demanded suspension of Debroy who had written suggesting taxing agriculture income.

Rajeshwar Reddy said the party believes that comments of the adviser were 'man ki baat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM should withdraw such thoughts if it was contemplating taxing income of farmers, he said.

Reddy said the Modi government had promised doubling the income of farmers by 2022, but it had only increased expenditure on agriculture. The State BJP leaders should give clarity on these comments, he said.