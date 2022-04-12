Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attends Sri Rama's coronation fete, brushes off protocol issues

Bhadrachalam: The saga of violation of protocol continues in the state as neither the District Collector nor the Superintendent of Police were present when Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan arrived at the Kothagudem railway station on Monday on a two-day visit to the district. She was received by Revenue Divisional Officer Swarna Latha. Even the ITDA head P Gautam, who should have been present since Bhadrachalam happens to be within his jurisdiction, was also not seen.

The Governor went straight to the temple town of Bhadrachalam and participated in the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam. Here too, no people's representative was present. Temple Executive Officer B Sivaji and priests welcomed her.

When asked about the protocol violation, the Governor chose to remain silent. Later, she participated in a programme organised by the Indian Red Cross Society and attended 'Sreemantham' (baby shower) organised by the Vanavasi Kalayan Ashramam. On Tuesday, Tamilisai will visit some remote tribal habitations of Pusukunta and other places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

As part of her pilot project aimed at improving the nutritional status of the primitive tribal groups, the Governor will launch a series of initiatives in her two adopted tribal habitations of Pushkunta and Gogulapudi. She will interact with tribal people. She will also visit the Heavy Water Plant at Manuguru.