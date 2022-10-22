Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chips in to ease fee burden on Braou students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has come to the help of the students of 2nd year MSc (Psychology) who are burdened with hiked fees. The BR Ambedkar Open University has recently increased the fee from Rs 7500 to Rs 15,000 during the 2nd year of the course.

Having known the difficulties of the students, the Governor spoke to the Vice-Chancellor of the University and prevailed upon the University to reverse the impromptu fee hike in the 2nd year of the course, which is affecting the students in payment of the fee and the university accepted the same. Tamilisai appreciated the Vice-Chancellor and University Administration for the gracious acceptance of her request and advised the students to note about the reversal of fee hike and pay only the regular fee as was paid during the first year. The students who have already paid the fee are advised to seek return of the excess fee paid to the University.