Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasises on skill training to Adivasi students

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday called for the skill-based training to tribal students in order to help them excel at the global level.

The Governor was addressing the valedictory session of the two-week training programme on ‘Logic building skills of Adivasi Scheduled Tribe students’, organised by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal on virtual mode.

She said that besides effective imparting of regular education, the Adivasi tribal students need to get special training in communication and technology-based skills. “The National Education Policy-2020, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the need to give the students right exposure from classroom to world scenario. This is where the Adivasi tribal students need to get opportunities to attend high quality training,” she said.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the NIT, Warangal, in offering the two-week long training to the underprivileged students in robotics, communication skills, painting and a host of other skills. The initiative is financially supported by the Raj Bhavan under the discretionary grants of the Governor. Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her happiness at the way the students were trained and at their feedback. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, NIT Director and other senior faculty members were present.