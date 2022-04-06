Governor Tamilisai's remarks are unfortunate: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy made it clear that TRS government has great respect to the constitutional posts.

Speaking to media persons in Suryapet on Wednesday, the Minister said the remarks made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after the meeting with Prime Minister Modi were unfortunate.

Jagadish Reddy raised his eyebrows over raising protocol issue by the Governor, all of sudden.

The Minister made it clear that there is no objection if Tamilisai tours in the State as a Governor but problems will arise when she attends programmes as a representative of the Lotus party. He said the budget meetings were held within the framework of the Constitution and added that the Governor had no problem with the State government.

Jagadish Reddy asked why the protocol issue is coming to the fore now ? It had not happened during the tenure of former Governor Narasimhan.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed the State-related matters with him.

Later, talking to media persons, she recalled the incidents that happened in Telangana and demanded that the Constitutional post of the Governor should be respected.

"The Chief Minister can come to my office anytime. Does the Chief Secretary to Government not know the Governor's protocol ..?. I know my limitations. Will you insult the office of Governor if I do not do what the State government says...? I am not ruling Telangana. I am a friendly person .. not a controversial person. No action can stop me."

Soundarajan added people know what's happening in Telangana, she said, "even if you personally humiliate me but you're bound to respect the constitutionally appointed Governor. Referring to the media, she said, "You (the media) should ask the government why it (the State govt) is insulting the Governor."