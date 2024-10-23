Governor to visit Suryapet

Suryapet: “Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is scheduled to visit the district and all arrangements for the visit should be meticulously planned,” said District Collector TejasNandlal Power.



Speaking on Tuesday evening, the Collector directed officials to prepare all the necessary details related to their departments, as the Governor’s visit is scheduled for 10 AM on October 24.

The Collector instructed officials to present details of the district’s ongoing development and welfare schemes through a PowerPoint presentation to the Governor.

“Five stalls should be arranged and kept ready for the Governor’s observation,” he added. “From 10:30 am to 11:30 am, there will be an introductory session with district officials, followed by a department-wise briefing of their objectives to the Governor.” The Collector instructed all officials to be well-prepared. Additionally, there will be an introduction programme with various artists and poets from the district, for which appropriate arrangements should be made.