Governor virtually inaugurates IIED Cell at RGUKT, Basar

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Verma virtually inaugurated the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Cell at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar. The Governor granted funds from his discretionary funds for establishing the IIED.

The RGUKT, set up for rural youth’s technical education, advances through this cell, fostering innovators and entrepreneurs, the Governor noted. The IIED Cell offers mentorship, infrastructure, industry ties, and startup aid for agriculture, healthcare, and sustainability challenges. He urged students to innovate ethically for inclusive growth, confident RGUKT Basar will lead as a Viksit Bharat innovation hub.He further assured to extend all possible support to the IIED Cell.