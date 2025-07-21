Govt allocated Rs 1,290 crore for temple devpt across state: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated that the state government has allocated Rs 1,290 crore package for the temple development across the state. The Deputy CM said they prayed for the development of the state and prosperity, and happiness for people.

On the occasion of Bonalu celebrations, Bhatti Vikramarka, who also offered Pattu Vastralu, said, “Bonalu festival is a vibrant tradition honouring goddess Mahankali. It is not just a festival; it is the soul of Telangana’s culture. We are committed to preserving these traditions that have been practiced for generations”.

Bonalu commenced with rituals at Golconda Fort and continued across Hyderabad, culminating at the Lal Darwaza temple. It is heartening to witness these festivals being celebrated in a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere throughout the city, said the Deputy CM.

He added, “The state government has allocated a dedicated Rs 20 crore fund for Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad from the Rs 1,290 crore allocation from the Common Good Fund. Also, the fund will support renovations and upgrades at temples across the state.

It will improve security, sanitation, and crowd management. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged to develop the premises around the Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple,” added Vikramarka.

Meanwhile, as part of Bonalu festivities, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, on behalf of the State government, offered ‘Pattu Vastralu’ to the Mahankali at the historic Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple in Haribowli and performed special prayers. The Minister extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Bonalu.

The Minister stated that offering silk robes at Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple was a rare privilege and a moment of spiritual fulfillment. The temple stands as a symbol of Hyderabad’s historical depth, spiritual significance, and cultural vibrancy.