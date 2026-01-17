Govt amends building rules for TDRs

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued an order amending the Building Rules, 2012 to regulate and rationalise the grant of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for lands affected by Full Tank Level (FTL), Maximum Flood Level (MFL) and buffer zones of lakes, rivers and nalas, within the Core Urban Region (CURE).

The order was issued in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court, High Court, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which have mandated protection of water bodies, removal of encroachments, and prohibition of construction in FTL and buffer zones.

As per the orders, lands falling in FTL of lakes and MFLs shall be compensated with TDR equivalent to 200 per cent of buildup area of such areas surrendered.

Lands falling in buffer zone of lakes and rivers shall be compensated with TDR equivalent to 300 per cent of the built up area.