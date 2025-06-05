Govt axes diet contractor over food poisoning incident at IMH

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of a food poisoning incident that has already claimed one life, the State Government has terminated the services of the diet contractor at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Erragadda, Hyderabad.

During the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Monday, June 2, sweets distributed to inmates at IMH resulted in a significant food poisoning outbreak, affecting 92 individuals and leading to one fatality.

The hospital’s Non-DC ward, where the sweets were served, experienced a rapid increase in reports of nausea, vomiting, and discomfort. A total of 74 patients remained under observation at IMH, while 18 were transferred to Osmania General Hospital for further treatment. Hospital officials reported that the patients are in a stable condition.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited IMH on Wednesday to assess the situation and inquire about the care being provided to the affected patients.

He stated that the victims are receiving improved medical care and that the health status of all individuals who became ill is currently stable. Eighteen of the more severely ill patients have been transferred to Osmania Hospital. Six medical teams, including those from Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals, are overseeing the care of the remaining patients. Doctors reassured that the patients’ conditions are not life-threatening, and they expect them to make a recovery within the next two days, as shared by Raja Narasimha.

The Minister announced the formation of a committee to investigate the incident, affirming that appropriate actions will be taken against those found responsible once the report is submitted. He also mentioned that a case has been filed at the local police station concerning the incident, and authorities are still in the process of identifying the deceased.