Live
- Cyberabad police issues traffic advisory
- Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
Just In
Govt bans political rallies during Ganesh immersion
Hyderabad: Transport Minister and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed on Friday that the State government has banned all political...
Hyderabad: Transport Minister and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed on Friday that the State government has banned all political rallies in view of the Ganesh idols immersion procession on September 17.
“There would be many occasions and platforms for politics and political rallies. But during Ganesh festivities, there should be no politics in the three Commissionerate limits,” he said at a press conference.
“Since Hindu and Muslim communities festivals are being celebrated simultaneously, no politics should be entertained,” Ponnam Prabhakar said. The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh idols immersion procession. If any person or organisation is indulged in instigating people, action would be taken as per law, he warned, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already directed to initiate stern action against anti-social elements. “We also appeal to the people to cooperate with the government in peaceful conduct of the festivities,” added Ponnam Prabhakar.