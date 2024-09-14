Govt bans political rallies during Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Transport Minister and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed on Friday that the State government has banned all political rallies in view of the Ganesh idols immersion procession on September 17.

“There would be many occasions and platforms for politics and political rallies. But during Ganesh festivities, there should be no politics in the three Commissionerate limits,” he said at a press conference.

“Since Hindu and Muslim communities festivals are being celebrated simultaneously, no politics should be entertained,” Ponnam Prabhakar said. The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh idols immersion procession. If any person or organisation is indulged in instigating people, action would be taken as per law, he warned, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already directed to initiate stern action against anti-social elements. “We also appeal to the people to cooperate with the government in peaceful conduct of the festivities,” added Ponnam Prabhakar.