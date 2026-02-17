Govt clears Rs 514.36 cr towards pending bonus for paddy farmers

The Telangana government today released a major financial allocation of Rs 514.36 crore to clear pending bonus dues for paddy farmers. This disbursement, calculated at a rate of Rs 500 per quintal, directly benefits 2.17 lakh farmers who cultivated paddy during the 2025-2026 Kharif season. With this latest release, the Civil Supplies Corporation has successfully processed a cumulative total of Rs 1,939.58 crore towards the paddy bonus scheme.

The state introduced this additional incentive over the Minimum Support Price to make agriculture more profitable and encourage the cultivation of fine rice varieties.

Clearing these arrears provides substantial financial relief to the farming community and reinforces the dedication of the government to rewarding agricultural labour. This move ensures that cultivators receive the necessary capital to prepare for the upcoming season while strengthening the agricultural economy across the state.