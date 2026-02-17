  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Govt clears Rs 514.36 cr towards pending bonus for paddy farmers

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 11:36 AM IST
Govt clears Rs 514.36 cr towards pending bonus for paddy farmers
X

The Telangana government today released a major financial allocation of Rs 514.36 crore to clear pending bonus dues for paddy farmers. This disbursement, calculated at a rate of Rs 500 per quintal, directly benefits 2.17 lakh farmers who cultivated paddy during the 2025-2026 Kharif season. With this latest release, the Civil Supplies Corporation has successfully processed a cumulative total of Rs 1,939.58 crore towards the paddy bonus scheme.

The state introduced this additional incentive over the Minimum Support Price to make agriculture more profitable and encourage the cultivation of fine rice varieties.

Clearing these arrears provides substantial financial relief to the farming community and reinforces the dedication of the government to rewarding agricultural labour. This move ensures that cultivators receive the necessary capital to prepare for the upcoming season while strengthening the agricultural economy across the state.

Tags

Telangana paddy farmerAgricultural incentive schemeFinancial reliefKharif cultivatorsCivil Supplies CorporationState supportfine rice production
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Rahul Gandhi Disconnected From Ground Realities: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches Sharp Attack

Expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has criticised Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, alleging corruption within the party and warning of a Congress defeat in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi Disconnected From Ground Realities: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches Sharp Attack

National News

More
Share it
X