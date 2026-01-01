Govt closely monitoring urea supply across state:Tummala

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has stated that the government is continuously monitoring urea supplies to ensure farmers experience no difficulties during the ongoing Rabi season. Speaking on Wednesday, the Minister cautioned that despite abundant stocks in all districts, certain groups are allegedly attempting to create unnecessary panic among the farming community.

According to official data, the total urea requirement for the Rabi season is estimated at 10.40 lakh metric tonnes. Out of this, nearly 4 lakh metric tonnes have already been supplied. Highlighting a proactive trend among cultivators, the Minister noted that farmers purchased an additional one lakh tonnes of urea this December compared to the same period last year.

Briefing the Minister on crop coverage, officials reported that while Rabi cultivation spanned 79.54 lakh acres last year, sowing has so far been completed on 13.89 lakh acres this season. This includes paddy on 3.94 lakh acres and maize on 5.45 lakh acres. Large quantities of DAP and complex fertilisers are also being procured, with farmers in maize-growing regions securing urea bags early as a precautionary measure.

Tummala assured that the state is well-prepared, with approximately 2 lakh metric tonnes currently held in reserve in addition to the stocks already distributed. He emphasised that every farmer visiting cooperative societies or retail outlets is receiving the required bags without hindrance. To maintain order, he has directed mandal-level officers to intensify field visits and ensure that stock details are communicated regularly to prevent crowding at single centres.

Regarding the newly introduced fertiliser distribution mobile app, the Minister clarified that the system is operating smoothly in the five pilot districts. To date, nearly one lakh farmers have successfully purchased 3.19 lakh urea bags through the digital platform. Dismissing rumours of operational failures, Tummala urged farmers to utilise the app for a more transparent and hassle-free procurement process.