Govt committed to quality education for the poor

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated Residential School in Gandham Vari Gudem, Nalgonda on Friday. The school will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and is expected to be completed within eight months.

Addressing a gathering at the foundation-laying ceremony, the Minister underscored that these schools will offer high-standard education, comparable to what children of affluent families receive.

He stated, “The government is committed to ensuring that students from economically weaker sections, including SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, receive quality education. These schools will provide all necessary facilities, including sports infrastructure, which is crucial for students’ mental and physical development.”

The minister further explained that this initiative, part of a larger state project costing Rs 5,000 crores, aims to establish integrated residential schools across 28 constituencies in Telangana.

-He urged parents from poor backgrounds to enrol their children in these institutions, which will offer both English and Telugu medium instruction. The project is part of the government’s broader vision to improve the quality of life for marginalised communities, with education seen as the cornerstone for individual and societal progress. The Nalgonda school will be built on 25 acres of land,

and similar facilities are planned for each constituency in the State.