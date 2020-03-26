Govt. directs to allow e-commerce services in Telangana during lockdown

To avoid inconvenience to the public, the Telangana government on Wednesday clarified to allow e-commerce services in Telangana during the lockdown.

Minister KT Rama Rao directed the DGP Mahender Reddy and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to make sure that the delivery persons are allowed. This comes after the delivery executives alleged that they were being stopped by the police and even thrashed while doing for delivering the commodities.

It is known that Amazon and Flipkart have announced the suspension of their services. However, the Telangana government asked to allow the delivery services Grofers, Milk Basket, Big Basket, zomato, swiggy, Ubereats and Spencers

The minister also asked the officials to repair the damaged roads in cities and municipalities as the roads are empty due to the lockdown.