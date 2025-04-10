  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Govt donates Rs 15 lakh to RGUKT for innovation centre

Govt donates Rs 15 lakh to RGUKT for innovation centre
x
Highlights

Nirmal: Governor Vishnu Dev personally handed over a demand draft worth Rs 15 lakh from his voluntary funds to Vice Chancellor Prof A Govardhan at Raj...

Nirmal: Governor Vishnu Dev personally handed over a demand draft worth Rs 15 lakh from his voluntary funds to Vice Chancellor Prof A Govardhan at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

These funds will be used for the establishment of an “Innovation and Incubation Centre” for RGUKT students.

This centre will work with the aim of generating innovative industrial ideas to tap the growth opportunities in rural areas. Accordingly, Governor Jishnu Dev praised the recent development programmes student welfare programmes, future plans and various reforms in RGUKT.

He advised VC Prof Govardhan to undertake more programmes at RGUKT and to take steps to encourage creative ideas from students. On this occasion, VC Professor Govardhan presented a bouquet of flowers to Governor Vishnu Dev and honored him with a shawl, expressing his gratitude.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick