Govt donates Rs 15 lakh to RGUKT for innovation centre
Nirmal: Governor Vishnu Dev personally handed over a demand draft worth Rs 15 lakh from his voluntary funds to Vice Chancellor Prof A Govardhan at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Wednesday.
These funds will be used for the establishment of an “Innovation and Incubation Centre” for RGUKT students.
This centre will work with the aim of generating innovative industrial ideas to tap the growth opportunities in rural areas. Accordingly, Governor Jishnu Dev praised the recent development programmes student welfare programmes, future plans and various reforms in RGUKT.
He advised VC Prof Govardhan to undertake more programmes at RGUKT and to take steps to encourage creative ideas from students. On this occasion, VC Professor Govardhan presented a bouquet of flowers to Governor Vishnu Dev and honored him with a shawl, expressing his gratitude.