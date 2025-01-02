Govt extends Metro to Medchal, Shamirpet

Hyderabad: Telangana rings in New Year bringing good news for the people of Hyderabad as the government has decided to extend the Metro rail to Medchal and Shamirpet.

Once completed, it would provide Metro services from Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet covering a stretch of 22 kms. The second stretch would be from Paradise to Medchal covering 23 kms. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

There has been a demand from the citizens for extending Metro services to these two suburbs and the Chief Minister finally gave the green signal. Revanth asked the Metro Rail authorities to submit the DPR as part of Phase-2 ‘B’ works so that the state government can obtain necessary approvals from the Centre. It may be mentioned here that the people living in the northern part of the city have been demanding Metro services and had even held protests on several occasions.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) MD NVS Reddy said, “Telangana Chief Minister has directed that the Phase II should be divided into two parts which include Phase–II A and Phase-II B.

Part A of Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro expansion will see the establishment of five corridors spanning 76.4 km across 54 stations at Rs 24,269 crore. The DPR for Part A of Phase II has already been prepared and for the Phase-II B, the DPRs and other related documents would be ready within three months. The Phase–II project is Joint Venture (JV) project of the Government of Telangana and the Government of India.”

According to Metro officials, Paradise to Medchal Metro route, the 23-km Paradise-Medchal Metro line will be built through Tadbun, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya and ORR - Outer Ring Road exit. Similarly, the corridor from the JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet will cover about 22 km through Vikrampuri, Kharkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bolarum, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and the ORR exit.