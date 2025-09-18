Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 18 September, 2025
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
Govt focusing on education & healthcare: Sridhar Babu
Suryapet: Telangana is moving towards all-round development under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with priority given to education...
Suryapet: Telangana is moving towards all-round development under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with priority given to education and healthcare, said IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu here on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media after the Praja Palana Dinostavam celebrations held at the Suryapet Collectorate, the Minister reiterated that the government is committed to implementing the six guarantees promised to the people. He noted that in the last 20 months, the government has delivered welfare governance keeping in view the needs of farmers, youth, workers, and common citizens. Employment opportunities in government service have also been created for the youth, he added.
Paying homage, Sridhar Babu remembered the martyrs who fought in the armed struggle against the Nizam’s autocratic rule and those who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana.
On recruitment, he clarified that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has acted with integrity and prepared the Group-I list purely on merit. He criticised attempts by a few to undermine the talent of bright candidates and cause them mental distress.