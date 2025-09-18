Govt focusing on education & healthcare: Sridhar Babu

Suryapet: Telangana is moving towards all-round development under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with priority given to education and healthcare, said IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the Praja Palana Dinostavam celebrations held at the Suryapet Collectorate, the Minister reiterated that the government is committed to implementing the six guarantees promised to the people. He noted that in the last 20 months, the government has delivered welfare governance keeping in view the needs of farmers, youth, workers, and common citizens. Employment opportunities in government service have also been created for the youth, he added.

Paying homage, Sridhar Babu remembered the martyrs who fought in the armed struggle against the Nizam’s autocratic rule and those who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana.

On recruitment, he clarified that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has acted with integrity and prepared the Group-I list purely on merit. He criticised attempts by a few to undermine the talent of bright candidates and cause them mental distress.