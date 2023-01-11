Govt fulfilling ideals of Konda Laxman Bapuji: KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the State government is implementing many programmes in accordance with the aspirations and ideas of Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji.

He along with MLC L Ramana and State Planning Commission Vice President B Vinod Kumar unveiled the statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji in Tangallapalli mandal centre and inaugurated Mandal Parishad building.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government implementing many welfare schemes and programmes for handloom workers. Every year on Handloom Day, 50 artists are given awards in the name of Bapuji at the rate of 25,000 each.

Addressing a gathering at Siricilla, KTR thanked the people for securing victory in the CESS elections. Sircilla CESS was the only power company in the country in the cooperative sector and should be strengthened.

Rajanna Sircilla stood first in the country in Swachh Sarvakshan survey. 19 of the top 20 gram panchayats in the country and the best municipalities in the country were in Telangana. Under the leadership of CM KCR government established medical colleges in all districts including Sircilla, the Minister said.

Later Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of a primary school building at a cost of Rs 2 crore in the memory of his grandmother and grandfather Joginipalli Keshavrao-Lakshmibai in Kodurupaka village of Boinipalli mandal and later inaugurated the model Anganwadi building.

He recalled his association with Kodurupaka and said in memory of grandmother- grandfather Joginipalli Keshavrao- Lakshmibai the construction of a primary school building built at a cost of Rs 2 crore would be undertaken in 9 months in Kodurupaka village.

The Minister also inaugurated a Model Anganwadi Centre at Kodurupaka and inspected various activities, play school material in the Anganwadi Centre and expressed his satisfaction at the maintenance of play school, kitchen garden.

MLAs Sunke Ravi Shankar and Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder, Telangana Powerloom Development Corporation Chairman Guduri Praveen, Zilla Granthala Sanstha Chairman Akunuri Shankaraiah and others were present.