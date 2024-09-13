Govt giving interest-free loans to women’s groups: Seethakka

Mulugu: Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, Dr Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka), on Thursday announced that the government is providing interest-free loans to women’s associations to help transform a million women into millionaires. “Additionally, the government is offering loans to women to start 17 types of businesses,” she said.

In the presence of Mahabubabad MP P Balaram Naik and district collector Divakar TS, Seethakka inaugurated several enterprises in Mallampalli village under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme. They include Sri Mahalakshmi Milk Parlour, Komali Digital Studio, Bookstall, Xerox Internet Centre, Sunita Embroidery Works, Saree Centre, and Sri Venkateswara Kirana General Store, all managed by the Self-Help Groups (SHGs). She also launched roads constructed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore in Ramsing thanda and Rs 1.2 crore in Shiva thanda, and a new dairy farm at Jakaram village costing Rs 28.25 lakh.

The minister launched a milk refrigeration centre at Jakaram, costing Rs 28.25 lakh, and road works on the Mulugu-Buddaram road in the town, which involves building a four-lane road. At Puligundam village, a BT road is to be constructed from Puligundam to Chintakunta with an investment of Rs 70 lakh, and widening work on the Jangalapalli-AnkannaGudem road.

Addressing the gathering, she announced that solar plant will be set up on a 20-acre site in the district, managed by women. She called upon women to repay loans on time and assured that the government is prepared to grant further loans if needed.

She advised DRDA officials to conduct awareness programmes and offer guidance for women to engage in various businesses, stating that the development of villages and society depends on the well-being of women.

Seetakka called upon leaders of all parties to work towards the development of the district, irrespective of politics, and praised CM Revanth Reddy for progressing with the inspiration of Dr. B R Ambedkar. She mentioned that the district is developing rapidly, with classes soon starting at the Central Tribal University and medical college. The minister advised women to seize available opportunities and choose businesses that benefit everyone in the community.