Govt giving top priority for public health: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said the State government was giving top priority for public health and spending huge amounts on sanitation to develop a healthy society.

Speaking after inaugurating automatic sweeping machines at the Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) office premises here, the Minister said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the health of the public, and the government was ready to spend any extent of funds for sanitation.

Besides taking steps to check the spread of dengue and viral fevers, efforts were also being made to develop Karimnagar town as a beautiful and healthy city.

The sweeping machines inaugurated on Monday were purchased with Rs 1.64 crore from SUDA funds to clean the main roads in Karimnagar rural mandal as well as Kothapalli municipality limits. Sanitation works were also on by purchasing five vehicles by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya and others were present.