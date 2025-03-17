Govt keeping housing promise, says MLA

Nagar Kurnool: In Peddaapur village of Nagarkurnool mandal, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy performed the land puja for the construction of Indiramma houses on Sunday. Beneficiaries of the Indiramma Houses expressed their gratitude to the government, especially Chief Minister Rajesh Reddy, for providing houses.

Rajesh Reddy said on the occasion that since the Congress party came to power, the government had been settling loans incurred during the previous BRS rule and strengthening the state’s financial system. He assured that houses would be provided in installments to every eligible person.

He said the previous government deceived the people twice by falsely promising double-bedroom houses. In contrast, the Congress government not only fulfilled its promise of allotting houses to the poor but also took up their construction in right earnest. The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool market yard chairman Ramana Rao, district Youth Congress president Vinod, and others.