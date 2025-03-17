Live
- DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks for Naturally Long and Thick Hair
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
Govt keeping housing promise, says MLA
In Peddaapur village of Nagarkurnool mandal, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy performed the land puja for the construction of Indiramma houses on Sunday
Nagar Kurnool: In Peddaapur village of Nagarkurnool mandal, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy performed the land puja for the construction of Indiramma houses on Sunday. Beneficiaries of the Indiramma Houses expressed their gratitude to the government, especially Chief Minister Rajesh Reddy, for providing houses.
Rajesh Reddy said on the occasion that since the Congress party came to power, the government had been settling loans incurred during the previous BRS rule and strengthening the state’s financial system. He assured that houses would be provided in installments to every eligible person.
He said the previous government deceived the people twice by falsely promising double-bedroom houses. In contrast, the Congress government not only fulfilled its promise of allotting houses to the poor but also took up their construction in right earnest. The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool market yard chairman Ramana Rao, district Youth Congress president Vinod, and others.