Govt makes major reshuffle of babus

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, the State Government has transferred several senior IAS officers. Arvind Kumar, who was the special chief secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development, a key portfolio that was held by K T Rama Rao in the previous government, has been shifted to the Disaster Management department.

Similarly, M Dana Kishore, who is presently the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), has been transferred and posted as principal secretary to the Municipal Administration department.

Another senior official B Venkatesham, who is presently holding the post of Secretary and Commissioner of the BC Welfare Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Education department.

Vakati Karuna, who was Secretary, Education, is transferred and posted as Secretary and Commissioner of Women, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens department, relieving Shruti Ojha from the full additional charge of the post. The Secretary to the then chief minister, Rahul Bojja has been transferred and posted as Secretary of the General Administration department relieving V Sheshadri, who was in full additional charge of the post. The R&B department Secretary KS Srinivas Raju was will now be the Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings in place of Principal Secretary A Vani Prasad, who is now shifted to Environment, Forest, Science and Technology department, relieving Santhi Kumari from full additional charge.

Finance Secretary TK Sridevi has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes replacing Christina Z Chongthu. Christina will now be the Secretary of Medical and Health and Family Welfare. MAUD secretary C Sudarshan Reddy has been transferred and posted as the Managing Director of HMWS&SB. The Nalgonda district collector RV Karnan has been posted as Director of Health and family Welfare.