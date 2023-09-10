Govt mulls opening wellness centres at reservoirs

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud has said that the government was planning to open wellness centres at different reservoirs to promote tourism on a large scale.

The demand for wellness centre services has increased after the Covid pandemic, the Minister said that Yoga was being practiced extensively across the globe but unfortunately it was not the case in India, and the State government is planning to boost this segment, he said.

Inaugurating the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said that there was a historically significant place in every district in the State and the Tourism department was planning to develop several destinations.

“We seek your suggestions and ideas to increase foreign and domestic tourists’ arrivals into Telangana. Singapore and Malaysia are predominantly tourism based countries as it generates employment and revenue. In Telangana, there is plenty of scope for increasing tourism prospects” Srinivas Goud said.