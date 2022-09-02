Govt orders to stop tubectomy surgeries at all hospitals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Taking serious note over the failure in the sterilisation surgeries at the Ibrahimpatnam CHC, the Telangana government has stopped the conduct of the tubectomy in all the government hospitals for the next two weeks.

It has been a week since the death of 4 women among 34 others in the botched up sterilisation surgeries in the Ibrahimpatnam CHC and it is learnt that 17 women are still under observation. The botched up surgeries had claimed four women lives and others including 17 were under observation in NIMS and seven others in a private hospital.

Talking to media, the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner J Ajay Kumar said that the women were kept under observation to find out where the complications were. He said that one patient needed more observation in the wake of fever. Swabs were sent for test to ascertain what type of bacteria and fungus were the reason for the death. With the test results we can save the patient with proper treatment, said Ajay Kumar.

The Commissioner further added that he had visited the Ibrahimpatnam CHC after deaths were reported. "There are no defects in sterilisation because the caesarean cases and tubectomy cases were also done in the same hospital. There is a dilemma whether there was a problem with instruments or outside food. We are waiting for the forensic report. The team headed by DH (Director of Health) will also interact and the next course of action will be taken," said Ajay Kumar.

The Commissioner said that the doctors have performed tubectomy for more than three lakh cases. "God knows why this happened, we cannot find fault with the doctor who has done 300 operations. Steps will be taken after receiving the inquiry report," he said adding the government would follow protocols and procedures in place. Presently only ten cases per day are taken up which are mandatory taking all measures, he added.