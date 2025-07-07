Govt pledges full support for sports programmes

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy announced on Sunday that the Telangana government would provide comprehensive support to sports programmes organised by various sports associations across the state.

Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 24th Junior National Wushu Championship-2025, held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Mr Reddy extended his congratulations to Telangana Wushu Association President Prem Raj and General Secretary Abdul Omar for the successful organisation of the Wushu National Championship.

Following his address, the Chairman, alongside MD Soni Soni Baladevi, presented medals to the victorious athletes. Telangana achieved a notable haul of 25 medals in the championship, comprising one gold, two silver, and 22 bronze medals. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Wushu Federation of India CEO Sohail Ahmed, Vice Presidents Manish Takkar and P Azad, Technical Director Shambhu Shetty, EC Member Shabbir, Telangana Wushu Association President S R Prem Raj, General Secretary Abdul Omar, and Joint Secretary R Koteshwar, among others.