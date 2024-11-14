Govt readies AMRUT strategy to choke BRS

Hyderabad: The state government is working out a two-pronged strategy to “expose the conspiracy of BRS of indulging in mudslinging as part of its efforts to destabilise the government,” according to sources.

It is preparing a detailed report on the process that was adopted in giving tenders in AMRUT-2 scheme and was comparing with the procedure that was followed by the BRS government in the past. It said it had not deviated from any laid down procedure that was followed during the ten years of BRS rule. The MAUD department will not only submit the detailed note to Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar but will also discuss this issue in the next Assembly session. The state government also proposes holding a special session of the Assembly later this month or during the first week of December. Along with adopting bills regarding the HYDRA, RoR Act etc., it will discuss the AMRUT issue.

Along with this, the Government is mulling to initiate legal action against KTR. It alleges that KTR distorted the facts for narrow political gains.

The CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) would take appropriate action against the BRS leader for misleading people alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had favoured his relatives.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development authorities said that the contract works have been allotted to the private agency as per the norms stipulated by the state government and the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

They said they had verified all the documents of the agency before finalising the contract agreement and found that no violations had taken place.