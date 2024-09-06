Govt rolls out roadmap to give a leg up to AI in State

Hyderabad: The State Government has prepared a roadmap to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a main tool for AI-powered e-governance, AI-skilled population, AI for employment and the utilisation of AI in education.

While inaugurating the Global AI Summit here on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has released the strategy document “AI-powered Telangana”.

The document explains the state government’s vision to adopt AI technologies into core government operations to boost service efficiency. The government will enhance its own operations and services through AI, enable AI support in policymaking, and integrate it. Recognising the transformative potential of AI in promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the state will leverage artificial intelligence to address pressing e-governance and social challenges.

“Telangana aims to improve government service delivery for over 1 crore citizens and provide AI solutions in welfare delivery schemes. The government intends to enhance productivity of government employees by more than 20 per cent over the next three years, setting the benchmark for AI-driven governance across India,” he said.

The ‘AI for Employment’ initiative will focus on professionals aged 18-45, helping them easily discover high-quality courses from a variety of providers to acquire industry-relevant skills, complete with recognised certifications. The government is set to upskill five lakh young professionals in specialised AI competencies by 2027, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in AI and deep-tech fields. A six-step process is being adopted for the same.

The “AI in Schools” targets students aged 15-18 and focuses on building foundational AI knowledge, preparedness for future careers in AI, and an understanding of safe AI. The AI curriculum will be rolled out in schools starting in the academic year 2025-26 and will entail providing schools with comprehensive AI Learning Kits, enhancing curriculum and training teachers. By 2027, this curriculum will cover all AI in senior secondary schools in the state and impact around 5,000 government educational institutions, 20,000 educators, and 5 lakh students. The government aims to equip 100 per cent of senior secondary schools with an AI curriculum by 2027.