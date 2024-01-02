Govt school in every panchayat: Parental preferences seem at odds with CM’s

Hyderabad: The data relating to parental preferences seem to be at odds with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wish for government school in every panchayat in the State.

The enrolment data for 2022-23 shows there are a total of 59,45,222 students studying in 40,941 schools. Of them, 28,95,456 are pursuing study in 30,307 government schools.

However, a comparative contrast with private schools shows there are 30,49,766 students enrolled in 10,634 private institutions. The private schools on average have 286 students per school as against a mere 95 in government schools. In percentile terms, the private school enrolment stood at 51.3 of total enrolment in the academic year.

Another complex indicator is that 79.7 lakh families across the State have been receiving one rupee kg rice under the social security cards. Against this backdrop, 28.4 per cent of the families receiving social security cards enrolled their children in private schools in 2022-23.

Teacher MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy said lakhs of students in Serilingampally and Kutubullapur study in private schools. They need special attention. Cities and towns with above 50 per cent of enrolments in private schools include Medchal (81.6), Hyderabad (77.1), Ranga Reddy (70.6), Hanamkonda (58.2), Karimnagar(57.6), and Warangal (51.4).