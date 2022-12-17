Govt. school teacher dies in a suspicious manner in Adilabad, police files case

The death of a government teacher in Adilabad under suspicious circumstances has created a commotion in the town. Karuna, a government teacher residing in the town's Sanjaynagar Colony, fell from a building in the early hours of Saturday morning and sustained serious injuries. Doctors said that she died on the spot due to severe bleeding.

However, there are many doubts about her death. The police are investigating it. It is reported that the deceased was working as a teacher in Pendalwada Government School in Jainath Mandal.

The two town police reached the spot and registered a case. The body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.