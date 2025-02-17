Govt, staff partners in progress of TG: MLA

Mahabubnagar: Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has emphasised the importance of unity among government employees, stating that they should consider themselves as part of one fraternity—the fraternity of employees. He was speaking at the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGO) New Year calendar and diary unveiling event held at the IDOC District Collector’s Office in Mahbubnagar. The event was attended by District Collector Vijayendra Boyi, and others. Addressing the gathering, the MLA strongly criticized the governance of the past ten years, calling it a period of monarchy. He claimed that during this time, employees were not even allowed to speak freely, and leaders who fought for their rights were booked under cases. He questioned whether Telangana statehood would have been possible without the sacrifices of employees, their participation in the Sakala Janula Samme (general strike), and their relentless efforts.

Srinivas Reddy assured employees that the government sees them not as subordinates but as partners in the reconstruction of Telangana. He emphasized that unlike in the past, the current government does not interfere in employees’ internal matters.As part of the event, the MLA paid floral tributes to SanthSevawala Maharaj on his birth anniversary, honoring his contributions to society.

The event saw the participation of several key figures, including S Vijayakumar, District President, TGOs’ Association, Mahabubnagar, Library Corporation Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj Qadri, and TGO leaders K Varaprasad, Eluri Srinivasa Rao, Shyam, A. Satyanarayana, B. Srinivas, and Macharla Ramakrishna.