Govt striving to establish disease-free State: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Gadwal: Minister for Agriculture Singireddiy Niranjan Reddy along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham, ZP chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah stated at a public meeting on Wednesday that the government was distributing nutrition kits to pregnant women trying to establish a disease-free state .

Reddy distributed KCR kits to pregnant women which contains nutrition food ,with iron and folic acid tablets to eradicate malnutrition and deaths of lactating mothers and infants.

He said 70 per cent of diseases were water-borne. "We need to give pure drinking water to villagers. Hence we started the Mission Bhageeratha' for providing pure drinking water.

The minister interacted with women asking how hospitals were working before and after the State formation.

Sarita Tirupatiah stated that the government sanctioned KCR kits to protect children from death at delivery time.

Krishna Mohan Reddy explained how the government was providing the 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Shadi Mubarak'and KCR kits to younger women. District Collector Valluri Kranti urged all pregnant women to utilise KCR kits worth of Rs.1,960.

Additional collector Apoorva Chauhan and municipal chairman BS Keshav, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Jambu Raman Goud, State nodel officer Surya Lakshmi, Dr. Siddappa, Naveen Kranti, ZPTC s ,MPPs , Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers were present.