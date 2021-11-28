Govt. taking all precautions over covid-19 new variant, says Telangana Health Director

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao conducted a review on the new variant of the Corona at the Aarogyasri Trust in Jubilee Hills. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the authorities to take steps on infrastructure in the coronavirus building hospitals, vaccination process, special focus on those coming from other countries, tracing, testing, etc.

The meeting was attended by the Director of, Telangana Health Department, and senior officials of the Health Department. In the wake of concerns over the spread of the new variant‌ of the Corona, it is well known that the states have been advised by the central government to be vigilant.

Health Director Srinivasa Rao said the review meeting was held under the auspices of the Health Minister as per the Chief Minister's directions on the Omicron variant. He said special tests were being conducted at the airport for those coming from Europe, Hong Kong, and South Africa. Similarly, foreigners are being tested for two doses of the vaccine or quarantine. He said no new variant has been registered and corona cases have also come down, said Health Director Srinivasa Rao. The Director of Health has made it clear that people should take precautionary measures and not be negligent at all. He said people should be fully vaccinated and adhere to the coronavirus protocol of wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance.



The Director of Health stated that precautionary measures have been taken to counter the new variant. He said that up to 60 thousand beds are available and opined that 10 thousand beds have been made available for children. He said the booster dose should be given 6 months after taking both doses. He said the central government was formulating duty policies on the third dose. Health Director Srinivasa Rao said the third dose would be announced once the procedures were in place.

