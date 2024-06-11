Govt to ensure all eligible ryots get Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the present Congress government will not repeat the mistakes in implementing ‘Rythu Bharosa’, government whip Adi Srinivas clarified that the scheme will be implemented once the new guidelines are in place.

Speaking to media persons, Srinivas has informed that the government is preparing new guidelines that promise crop investment assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to both landholding farmers and tenant farmers in Telangana. Vemulawada MLA lambasted the previous BRS government for wasting public money in the name of the RythuBandhu scheme. He alleged that the crop investment assistance was given even to those lands related to real estate ventures, hillocks, and some commercial lands. "No procedure was followed during the implementation of the RythuBandhu scheme, and the BRS government had completely misused the scheme," he alleged.

He reiterated that the Congress government would stick to its word about implementing the agriculture loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. He asked BRS MLA Harish Rao to keep his resignation letter ready in the format of an Assembly Speaker.