Govt to fill 1,442 asst prof posts in teaching hospitals

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed officials to process filling of posts of 1,442 assistant professors in teaching hospitals by the month-end, since the verification and other processes were completed.

During a monthly review meeting on progress in the Medical and Health department and also on the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, he asked officials to take steps to declare the results.

Rao expressed happiness over the increase in the number of cases under the Aarogyasri scheme. Compared to 2021-22, the number of cases in 2022-23 increased gradually. Under the director of health, the number has increased from 72,225 to 108,223.

Under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) it has increased from 66,153 to 99,744. With the initiation of Aarogyasri under the DPH 14,965 cases were registered. The minister complimented officials for achieving this goal.

Rao said with increase in PG medical seats, opening of new medical colleges and facilities also got improved.

The start of Aarogyasri services under the DPH would also bring a qualitative change, he said, adding there were efforts of AarogyaMitras along with the staff of Aarogyasri. He asked officials to ensure adequate stocks of medicines and review performance of the wellness centre regularly.