Govt to kickstart 2026-27 budget preparation from Jan 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to commence formal budget preparatory meetings for the 2026-27 financial year immediately after the Sankranti festival, starting 15 January. The State Finance Department has already directed all governmental heads to submit detailed budget proposals, including requirements for any proposed new schemes for the upcoming fiscal.

Finance officials indicated that these sessions will serve as a rigorous performance review for each department. The meetings will specifically scrutinise the implementation of welfare and development programmes, with a focus on identifying and addressing the causes of delays in ongoing works.

State Principal Secretary for Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania has mandated that all departments provide comprehensive details on fund utilisation. A key priority of the review will be the status of pending funds from the Central Government and the timely submission of utilisation certificates to ensure continued fiscal support.

The State Planning Department will also play a central role, presenting mandal-wise statistical data to verify whether scheme benefits are reaching the intended recipients and to evaluate pending applications.

Simultaneously, the performance of major revenue-generating wings—including Commercial Taxes, Transport, Excise, and Stamps and Registration—will be evaluated.

Based on these projections, the government will finalise revenue targets for 2026-27 to ensure adequate funding for all expedited welfare and infrastructure projects.