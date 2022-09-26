Govt to publish book on Palamuru development

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao has directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the development and welfare programmes grounded in the district during the past 8 years.

"The detailed statistics of development, welfare and the number of beneficiaries who gained from development programmes and the amount of funds spent on them should be documented in the district handbook," said the Collector.

Rao said that all the officials concerned put in all efforts to submit all relevant data to the district planning officer who would in turn forward them to the state statistics department for inclusion in the book relating to the development and welfare programmes in Mahabubnagar in the past 8 years.

Earlier, state statistics department director Dayanand said that the government had already published 12 statistical publications about the development and welfare programmes being taken up in the districts. As part of this, they were also seeking the details of Mahabubnagar district so as to prepare a comprehensive development report on the district.

86 grievances at Prajavaani

Before the review meeting, the Collector took part in the Prajavaani programme and received a total of 86 complaints. Of them most relate to land issues, personal problems and others. He asked the departments concerned to redress the grievances without any delay.

Tributes paid to Chakali Ailamma

During the day, the Collector paid rich tributes to Chakali Ailamma on her birth anniversary. He recalled her sacrifices and leadership in taking up the cause of the oppressed people against the regime of Nizam. She was lauded for her fight against atrocities, slavery and suppression. The society, especially the youth, should take an inspiration from her struggles, he urged.

Additional Collectors Tejas Nandlal Pawar and Seetarama Rao, RDO Anil Kumar, Special Collector Padmasri, ZP CEO Jyothi and others were present.